Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

