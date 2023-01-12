Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!

Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday.

“Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said.

“I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for different boat industries,” Kauhane added. ”And I’ve never had an encounter like that before ever.”

A Hawaiian Adventures Kona boat was heading North along the Kona coast, offshore of Makalawena Beach when they ran into the whale.

After about 10 minutes moving alongside the whale — keeping a 200 yard distance —the whale suddenly turned and made a direct approach to the boat.

The whale then circled around the boat for more than half an hour.

“The interaction we had was almost spiritual as well. It felt like it was coming to see us. Usually we’re going looking to find them,” Kauhane said.

She added it felt like the whale was almost “people watching.”

Meanwhile, there’s an opportunity for any whale-watching lovers.

Sanctuary Ocean Count is still looking for volunteers who want to help with the annual humpback whale count across the state.

The first count is scheduled for Jan. 28.

The first count is scheduled for Jan. 28.

