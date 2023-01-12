Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona

"It felt like it was coming to see us. Usually we’re going looking to find them."
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An epic whale tale off Hawaii Island!

Crewmember Kelsi Kauhane got a video of her incredible close encounter with a humpback whale on Tuesday.

“Once in a lifetime experience for sure,” Kauhane said.

“I’ve been working on the water for over nine years now professionally for different boat industries,” Kauhane added. ”And I’ve never had an encounter like that before ever.”

A Hawaiian Adventures Kona boat was heading North along the Kona coast, offshore of Makalawena Beach when they ran into the whale.

After about 10 minutes moving alongside the whale — keeping a 200 yard distance —the whale suddenly turned and made a direct approach to the boat.

The whale then circled around the boat for more than half an hour.

“The interaction we had was almost spiritual as well. It felt like it was coming to see us. Usually we’re going looking to find them,” Kauhane said.

She added it felt like the whale was almost “people watching.”

Meanwhile, there’s an opportunity for any whale-watching lovers.

Sanctuary Ocean Count is still looking for volunteers who want to help with the annual humpback whale count across the state.

The first count is scheduled for Jan. 28.

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility

Latest News

The final product is the result of months of specialty craftsmanship, research about the...
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Residents say -- cracks along Kamehameha Highway are only getting worse
Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula
Kawananakoa's casket made by Martin & MacArthur craftsmen.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Image provided by Hawaii Island police of the possible uniform taken.
Theft at a Hilo storage unit led to the disappearance of unique Hawaiiana