Theft at a Hilo storage unit led to the disappearance of unique Hawaiiana

Image provided by Hawaii Island police of the possible uniform taken.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A theft at a storage unit on Hawaii Island is under investigation, and police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

The theft happened at a storage facility in the 400 block of Kalanianaole Avenue in Hilo, and was reported on Dec. 21.

Among the items taken included pieces of the uniform worn by members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I. Also stolen, a family heirloom necklace that has a walrus ivory Palaoa pendant attached.

Police said the necklace was stored in a black hard plastic lockbox.

They’re asking anyone with information on this theft or the stolen items to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Chester.franco@hawaiicounty.gov.

