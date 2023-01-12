Tributes
Shopping for Lunar New Year Goodies in Honolulu’s Chinatown

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:28 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eddie Flores, A Better Chinatown Association president, explains the symbolism behind some of the most common Lunar New Year traditions among the Chinese community in Hawaii.

Most speak Cantonese (rather than Mandarin) and have roots to Zhongshan in Guangdong.

Sun Chong Grocery is one of the many Chinatown businesses that sell ingredients for “jai,” a Buddhist vegetarian stew traditionally served on the first day of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22. This year marks the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese families also give red envelopes filled with money to unmarried people in hopes of sharing wealth and good luck for the new year. Many also share candied nuts and fruits and eat “nian gau,” a glutinous rice cake made with brown sugar, that symbolizes ‘rising higher and higher” and building prosperity.

Chinatown will host a Lunar New Year celebration this weekend.

January 13

  • Noon - 10 p.m. — Enjoy food, craft and cultural booths, lion dancing and entertainment at Chinatown Cultural Plaza (100 N. Beretania St.)
  • 6:00 p.m. — Traditional New Year’s blessing called “Choy Cheng” where lion dancers visit merchants & light fireworks. starts at 8 South King Street and goes through Chinatown, ending at Mauna Kea Street and Hotel Street.

January 14

  • 9 a.m. - 10 p.m — Enjoy food, craft and cultural booths, lion dancing and entertainment at Chinatown Cultural Plaza (100 N. Beretania St.)
  • 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Night in Chinatown Festival on Beretania Street between Mauna Kea and A’ala Street and at A’ala Park
  • 4:30 p.m. — Lunar New Year Parade starts on Hotel Street and ends at River Street.

