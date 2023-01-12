Tributes
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been denied bond pending appeal of their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” were sentenced in November 2022 on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

They reportedly used false documents to obtain loans from banks to get loans. They also failed to pay federal income tax.

The motion for bond was predicated on the argument that the government violated the pairs’ rights during the trial, including the Fourth Amendment.

They also requested an extension to their surrender date, but this too was denied.

The pair will have to report to federal prison in Florida Jan. 17.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

