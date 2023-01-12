In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An FBI recruiting event Wednesday allowed job seekers to ask questions of a female agent assigned to the Honolulu office.

The agency is trying to attract more women to the role of special agent.

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. But progress has been slow.

FBI data shows there are nearly 10,000 special agents in the United States. Of those, 77% are men and 23% women.

One big driver behind the diversification push: Women law enforcement officers have been found to help victims and witnesses of crimes feel more comfortable.

Meda Chesney-Lind, professor in the Department of Women’s Studies at UH Manoa, said that’s especially true for victims of sex trafficking.

“It’s extremely helpful to have women officers who can talk to victims.”

Special Agent Carly Wilson is part of the criminal enterprise division at the Honolulu office.

The 28-year old was in the United States Secret Service before moving to the FBI.

Wilson said she has been called to assist other agents with female victims who were frightened.

“They see that female agent come in and they’re drawn to you,” she said.

Special agent Carly Wilson (None)

Special Agent Tina Blaz has also been asked to assist with other cases involving females.

Blaz, 29, is from Guam. She is Chamorro and said diversity in any law enforcement agency is helpful in dealing with people from different cultural background.

Blaz was previously a public information officer for politicians in Guam.

She decided to leave that job despite having no law enforcement experience.

“I had never shot a gun,” Blaz said, adding her family was surprised that she decided to apply for the FBI.

The bureau is also pushing to hire more ethnic minorities as agents. That group also makes up just 20% of the force.

Blaz and Wilson are rookie agents with less than two years at the FBI.

Both said they had a large number of women in their recruit class but nowhere near 50%.

“Our population is 50-50 so we should reflect that at the bureau,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.