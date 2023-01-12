Police identify charred remains discovered in large banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly burned body discovered in a large banyan tree set ablaze in Hilo last week.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo.

Officials said an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire related trauma.

The incident occurred last Monday, shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Banyan Drive.

Police responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park.

When they extinguished the flames, they found charred human remains in an opening at the base of the tree.

Nearby beachgoers told police they didn’t hear any type of disturbance.

Authorities said the banyan tree is adjacent to an area frequented by homeless people.

The final autopsy results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2382 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.