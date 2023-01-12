Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as extremely dangerous surf rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Extremely high surf and dangerous shoreline conditions ― with some areas seeing wave heights to 50 feet ― are keeping Honolulu’s Ocean Safety team and paramedics very busy Wednesday.

Lifeguards said they rescued five people on Oahu’s North Shore on Wednesday, all at Waimea Bay. There were also 35 rescues on West Oahu beaches. Additionally, Ocean Safety said more than 3,300 preventive warnings were issued to beachgoers.

Among those needing assistance was a 40-year-old road worker who was injured along Kamehameha Highway near Rock Piles when a large wave hit roadside barriers.

Lifeguards responded and administered medical treatment. Honolulu EMS treated the man for lacerations and transported him to an emergency room in stable condition.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded to Ko Olina on Wednesday, after two young kids got in trouble in the water.

Officials said they were playing in shallow water when a rogue wave pushed them into the open ocean.

Three adult relatives were able to rescue the girls and get them to shore. The girls were uninjured, but the adults sustained cuts.

What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday.

Ocean Safety experts are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water and heed lifeguards’ warnings.

“Go to beaches with lifeguards, listen to the lifeguards’ warnings, stay off the sand, stay off the rocks,” said Ocean Safety Lt. John Hoogsteden.

