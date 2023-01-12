Tributes
Kauai County closing its COVID-19 testing site, mobile vans

Kauai COVID-19 testing site
Kauai COVID-19 testing site(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County has announced the closure of their COVID-19 testing site.

The final day for testing at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall will be Feb. 28.

Mobile van site testing will also end at the end of February.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with the Kaua’i District Health Office, Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency, Department of Parks and Recreation, and all our past and present staff of our COVID testing sites for keeping our community safe,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “Most importantly, I want to thank our residents and visitors for your commitment these past three years to keeping Kaua’i one of the safest places in the country during the pandemic.”

Testing at the Convention Hall has been ongoing since October 2020. Mobile van testing began in July 2021. The county says since then, almost 90,000 rapid PCR tests in total have been conducted.

“Mahalo to the County and all those who have staffed the testing centers,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua’i District Health Officer. “Our community has been fortunate to have such robust and accessible testing, especially during the COVID-19 surges we saw last year. Fortunately, home tests are now widely available and are very effective. Please order your free home test kits now, if you haven’t already done so.”

Test kits can be ordered from the federal government by clicking here, or calling 1-800-232-0233.

The county is also planning to pass out free home tests in spring at various neighborhood centers.

