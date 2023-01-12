Tributes
HECO crews responding to power outage in Mililani

Hawaiian Electric Company
Hawaiian Electric Company(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in Mililani Wednesday night.

Over 3,000 customers are without power, officials said.

HECO said reports of the outage started coming in around 6:20 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

HECO said there is no timeline on when power will be restored.

This story will be updated.

