HECO crews responding to power outage in Mililani
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in Mililani Wednesday night.
Over 3,000 customers are without power, officials said.
HECO said reports of the outage started coming in around 6:20 p.m.
It is unclear what caused the outage.
HECO said there is no timeline on when power will be restored.
This story will be updated.
