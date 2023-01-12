HECO crews responding to power outage in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in Mililani Wednesday night.

Over 3,000 customers are without power, officials said.

HECO said reports of the outage started coming in around 6:20 p.m.

7p Mililani update: ~3225 customers without power. Crews are responding. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) January 12, 2023

It is unclear what caused the outage.

HECO said there is no timeline on when power will be restored.

This story will be updated.

