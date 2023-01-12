Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over Windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Sunday.

High Surf Warning remains posted for most north and west shores. Surf will likely drop below Warning levels statewide by Thursday night. A new NW (310 degrees) swell will follow closely on the heels of the current swell - arriving early Saturday and persisting through Monday, with peak surf heights requiring a HSA. Surf heights early next week look to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate-sized NW swells arrive, with a small S swell possible this weekend.

