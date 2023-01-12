Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday.

Other than a couple isolated showers over windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time.

A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Sunday.

High Surf Warning remains posted for most north and west shores. Surf will likely drop below warning levels statewide by Thursday night.

A new NW (310 degrees) swell will follow closely on the heels of the current swell — arriving early Saturday and persisting through Monday, with peak surf heights requiring a HSA.

Surf heights early next week look to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate-sized NW swells arrive, with a small S swell possible this weekend.

