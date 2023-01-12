Efforts underway to address worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concern mounts as residents say cracks on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula are only getting worse.

In 2020, the state Department of Transportation spent $2 million on emergency repairs to stabilize and support the ocean side of Kamehameha Highway after a section of road fell into the water.

In November 2022, those repairs showed signs of degradation.

Now, the cracks appeared to be even worse.

Growing concerns led to a recent community meetup which included the head of the Hauula Community Association, the area’s state senator along with other concerned residents.

Also at the meet-up was DOT Director Ed Sniffen. He went out to Hauula to answers questions about the DOT’s plans for the critical highway.

“The road is in great shape,” said Sniffen. “Right now what you’ll see is some of the shoulder area undercut. We inspect it. And make sure everything is fine.”

Community members asked him about long-term plans and if the DOT would take community input.

Sniffen said long term plans for the highway are in the works, including moving the section between Hauula to Kaaawa inland. However, that would cost a whopping $1.5 billion and more research is needed.

He added a smaller $40 million proposal that would armor the side of the road is not being considered due to its potential environmental impact to adjacent coastline.

Meantime, DOT said it will continue maintenance on the road and make repairs as needed.

Sniffen also told Hawaii News Now that a community town hall is in the works to address the situation along Kamehameha Highway and answer any questions the community may have.

