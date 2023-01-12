Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy PAC over print advertisement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to issued a $3,750 fine to a shadowy political action committee supporting former gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano.

The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign.

“Probable cause exists that a violation has been committed,” said Gary Kam, the commission’s general counsel.

The fines were for a print advertisement that ran in the May 29 Honolulu Star-Advertiser questioning Gov. Josh Green’s character.

The state Campaign Spending Commission says the Victory Calls 2022 political action committee coordinated with an agent of the Cayetano campaign to place this newspaper political advertisement. (none)

The Cayetano campaign previously denied any coordination and said Wednesday that it “had no information” about the allegations behind the fines. Cayetano lost to Green in the Democratic primary in August.

The commission said that most of the fines apply to the PAC and just a small amount ― $1,000 ― was assessed to both the Cayetano campaign and the PAC.

The commission’s staff said they found evidence that the Victory Calls PAC, which is supported by wealthy donors, coordinated the ad with an agent of the Cayetano campaign.

The attack ad made the similar points raised in an opposition research report paid for by Vicky Cayetano’s campaign that questioned Green’s outside work as an ER doctor while he served as lieutenant governor.

PACs are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money but they are not allowed to coordinate their advertisements and political messaging with the political candidates they support.

