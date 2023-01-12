Beach access barrier or erosion control effort? Makeshift North Shore beach fence spurs debate

OAHU’S NORTH SHORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Near the surf spot known as Gas Chambers, there’s a long line of sticks planted in the sand, a makeshift fence of sorts.

Who, or what, are they keeping out?

The sticks -- some of them appearing to be sharp -- line the sand fronting several properties along Ke Nui Road.

Some homeowners said it’s their way of trying to stem beach erosion.

“We are trying to encourage people to not climb up the bank because foot erosion is -- other than waves -- our biggest concern,” said longtime resident Dean Cost.

On Wednesday, those waves were sweeping well across the beach, keeping people away.

Cost is a retired public educator who bought his home four decades ago. He put up some small sticks in front of his property to save the naupaka plants that hold the sand and soil in place.

“See those little plants down there? Let them grow and stay on the flat part of the beach,” said Cost. “We’re not trying to claim any part of the land. We’re just trying to preserve the plants.”

But some beachgoers claim the sticks are being used to keep people away, and that some other property owners are yelling at beachgoers.

Some are also concerned that the sticks are a safety hazard, including Sunset Beach Community Association President Stan May.

“There are a lot of situations where people aren’t following what lifeguards say, and all of a sudden they have to run up the beach very quickly. And I can’t imagine having to run up the beach quickly in high surf like we had today, and then encountering all those takes and what would happen,” said May.

May said this is one of several approaches that are being taken by desperate property owners as more beaches are being eaten away by rising sea levels and big winter swells.

“Some of these are very long term property owners, and just think of the financial stake they have on their property,” said May. “This is their home, and they’re losing it to erosion.”

We asked Cost if he was trying to keep people off the beach.

“Oh know, you can’t,” he responded. “We don’t have the beach. We don’t own the beach.”

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources initially responded that the stakes didn’t appear to be illegal, because they didn’t actually block beach access.

But the state Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands later sent us a statement, saying, “The beaches are public; homeowners do not have the right to keep the public off state land fronting their property.”

As for the sticks that Cost put up on the beach fronting his home?

“Mother Nature took them away just today.”

