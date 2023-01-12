Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers in Hawaii express frustration after FAA system failure delays flights to continental...
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
Officials said the majority of the wreckage and remains of those killed were recovered Tuesday.
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX

Latest News

Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
Extremely high surf and dangerous shoreline conditions are keeping Honolulu’s Ocean Safety team...
Ocean Safety continues to urge caution after dozens of rescues on north, west shores
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023
What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test