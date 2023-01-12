Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend.

Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida.

Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said while Kikaida’s dedicated fan base is people born in the late 1960s to early 1970s, it was the right time to call it quits.

“So while they’re still young, they can still walk, drive on their own, catch the bus, I wanted to end it on a high note,” she said.

When Ninomiya brought Kikaida to Hawaii, it became a huge phenomenon -- and numerous live appearances throughout the decades proved that.

Actor Ban Daisuke played Kikaida in the 1970s. He said he remembers visiting Hawaii for the first time in 1975 and how crowds came in droves to see him. The same thing happened in 2002, when Kikaida made a comeback on the new KIKU.

Ban is back in Hawaii for the final tribute, which is happening Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

It starts with a stage appearance at noon, followed by a free autographed session at 1 p.m.

