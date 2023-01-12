Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility

Latest News

The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to issued a $3,750 fine to a shadowy...
Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy PAC over print advertisement
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
The Sony Open is back in Waialae. And so are its huge pre-pandemic crowds
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played under strict PGA protocols. Pros playing the...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
Extremely high surf and dangerous shoreline conditions are keeping Honolulu’s Ocean Safety team...
Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in