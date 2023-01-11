Tributes
NTSB: Air ambulance wreckage recovered following deep water search off Maui

Hawaii Life Flight search continues(KGMB KHNL)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wreckage of an air ambulance plane that crashed off Maui last month with three people onboard was found off Maui earlier this week at a depth of more than 6,400 feet, the NTSB said.

Officials said the majority of the wreckage and remains of those killed were recovered Tuesday.

The Hawaii Life Flight twin-engine plane crashed Dec. 15, killing a pilot, flight paramedic and flight nurse. A preliminary report indicates the pilot may have become disoriented and lost control of the aircraft.

Experts: NTSB probe into air ambulance crash indicates pilot was disoriented

Following the crash, the Coast Guard searched by air and sea for the plane, but found nothing.

Hawaii Life Flight subsequently launched a deep-water search operation in a bid to find the missing plane.

The search effort started Sunday, and involved high-tech underwater sonar systems and autonomous underwater vehicles. Crews searched a 54-square-mile area with ocean depths ranging from 4,500 to 7,500 feet.

Early Monday, the wreckage field was located at a depth of about 6,420 feet, the NTSB said.

Officials said the wreckage was about 1,200 feet south of the last data point received from the aircraft.

The NTSB said the wreckage will be transported to a secure location for further examination. The aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder, cockpit image recorder and other electronic elements will be taken to an NTSB lab in DC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

