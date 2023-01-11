Visitor from China in critical condition after being pulled from Anini Beach

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from China is in critical condition after a near-drowning at Kauai’s Anini Beach.

The 45-year-old man from Shanghai was rescued from waters just offshore around 3:40 p.m. Monday,

Rescuers from the Hanalei fire station, Ocean Safety, AMR and a bystander all rushed to help. When first responders got on scene, they conducted CPR.

The visitor was taken to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition where he remained Tuesday. The man’s family is being aided by the Kaua’i Visitors Bureau.

This is the latest incident at Anini Beach on Kauai’s north side. A California man who went missing on Christmas day in the same area was never found and the search was called off.

