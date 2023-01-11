Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers stranded at Honolulu’s airport say they are frustrated over delays and cancellations caused by a Federal Aviation Administration system failure overnight.

“No one’s helping me,” said a woman who is traveling in a wheelchair. “I have to ask the people to push me in this wheelchair. They just left me, you know, and the customer service stinks, it’s terrible.”

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I just hope I don’t end up in the hospital,” she said, adding that because of her medical condition she doesn’t think she could wait at the airport any longer.

Other travelers said they have been waiting at the airport since Tuesday evening.

“I got here at 6 p.m., my family flew out to Dallas at 8:30 a.m. So I was here alone,” said Sarah Yousuf.

She said her flight was supposed to depart at 11 p.m. but at around 2 a.m. she said the airline canceled the flight.

“I have been here since last night. I haven’t slept, and they didn’t give any accommodations for the hotel. Then they just rebooked me on another airline, so I’m about to head over there,” Yousuf said.

Officials said a computer outage at the FAA wiped out the Notice to Air Missions System, which alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.

Because of the outage, the FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time, causing over 6,100 delays and about 1,000 cancelations across the country.

While the order has since been lifted, experts say there will be a ripple effect in getting flight back up.

“You have to get the airplane, of course, to the next airport for those people to fly. So the airlines are going to try and play catch up all day long today,” said Peter Foreman, an aviation expert.

He added that although travelers may be blaming their airlines for these delays and cancellations, the problem stems from the FAA.

“The (FAA) system that went down should have had backups, there’s no excuse for it. So they’ve got to fix that. And you don’t have to shut down all air transportation because that system is down. There are very safe workarounds. So yeah, it’s not the airline, it’s the FAA,” Foreman said.

At this hour, the White House said there is no evidence of a cyber attack but is asking the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation.

This story will be updated.

