Second day of brutal North Shore murder trial reveals new evidence, witnesses

Two officers who were the first to respond to the crime scene, described to the jury Tuesday what they found 5 years ago.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New evidence and witnesses were presented Tuesday in the trial of Stephen Brown for the murder of Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017.

The 23-year-old man is charged with murdering 55-year-old Boinville when she interrupted his burglary attempt.

In opening statements on Monday, the prosecution said Boinville went to a rental home on the North Shore to clean, but found two burglars inside — Brown and his girlfriend Hailey Dandurand.

Boinville’s daughter, who was outside at the home at the time, was allegedly taken by Brown and was told, “we killed your mom.” The suspects then fled the home.

Two officers who were the first to respond to the crime scene, described to the jury Tuesday what they found 5 years ago.

Officer Aaron Eveland said found Boinville unresponsive “in a pool of blood.” He broke down as he described her injuries.

He also told the jury he found the victim’s 8-year-old daughter upstairs, tied up and bound.

The prosecution also called other witnesses to the stand — the officers who arrested Brown.

According to the officers, Brown allegedly said he deserved to die during his arrest.

“The male appeared a little bit agitated that I was there,” said one officer. “He took a step back and with his right hand lifted up the front half of his sweater.”

The officer said Brown appeared to have a folded pocketknife.

“We’re trying to handcuff him but he’s fighting with us, telling us stop resisting. He continued to say you should of shot me. You should have killed me,” the officer said.

The trial of Steven Brown will resume on Thursday where the prosecution will continue with its witnesses.

The prosecution said so far it has called more than a dozen witnesses, and has around 45 in total.

A separate trial will be held for Dandurand at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

