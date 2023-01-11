Tributes
State won’t re-file charges against 38 kupuna arrested in TMT protest

Day three of TMT protests at Mauna Kea.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state announced Tuesday it will not be re-filing charges against 38 kupuna arrested in the 2019 TMT protest.

Hawaii’s Attorney General Anne E. Lopez issued the decision.

She said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon:

After extensive litigation in the original prosecution, dismissal of the cases in 2022, and careful consideration of the benefits of re-prosecution to the State of Hawaii, I have decided that the continued pursuit of these cases is not in the best interests of the people of the State of Hawaii.

In July 2019, 38 kupuna were arrested after trying to stop construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope project.

Most of the cases were dismissed because of a procedural technicality.

Gov. Josh Green said he appreciates the decision and that “the time has come to build a new pathway forward.”

