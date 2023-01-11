Tributes
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX

No injuries were initially reported.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight headed toward San Diego made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night after apparently having lost steering.

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 16 was diverted to LAX due to “a possible hydraulic fault.”

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

Officials said the plane landed around 6:30 p.m. without incident.

Hawaiian Airlines said it has secured buses to San Diego and will be inspecting the aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

