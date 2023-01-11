Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility

Latest News

A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
Local Republican leaders are calling on Rep. George Santos to resign.
Nassau County, NY, GOP officials call on George Santos to resign
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya