Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion is game’s 2nd highest

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had no big winner
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had no big winner(Source: CNN/WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:09 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault