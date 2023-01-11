‘Listen to lifeguards’: First responders share safety message ahead of dangerous North Shore swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the North Shore this week for the big winter swell?

Ocean Safety experts are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water and heed lifeguards’ warnings.

“Go to beaches with lifeguards, listen to the lifeguards’ warnings, stay off the sand, stay off the rocks,” said Ocean Safety Lt. John Hoogsteden.

National Weather Service forecasters are warning that surf could reach 40 to 50 feet on Wednesday.

A high surf warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui and west shores of Hawaii Island.

What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday.

But officials say surf will also be high and dangerous on other shores.

“This swell will wrap around to other sides of the island and other areas in the state, too,” said Hoogsteden.

“So regardless of where you are, pay attention to the lifeguards, know your surroundings, don’t go on the rocks, don’t go on the sand. I can’t repeat that enough.”

