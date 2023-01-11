Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Listen to lifeguards’: First responders share safety message ahead of dangerous North Shore swell

Surf of 40 to 50 feet will be possible for north shores, while west shores could see surf as high as 25 to 35 feet.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the North Shore this week for the big winter swell?

Ocean Safety experts are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water and heed lifeguards’ warnings.

“Go to beaches with lifeguards, listen to the lifeguards’ warnings, stay off the sand, stay off the rocks,” said Ocean Safety Lt. John Hoogsteden.

National Weather Service forecasters are warning that surf could reach 40 to 50 feet on Wednesday.

A high surf warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui and west shores of Hawaii Island.

What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday.

But officials say surf will also be high and dangerous on other shores.

“This swell will wrap around to other sides of the island and other areas in the state, too,” said Hoogsteden.

“So regardless of where you are, pay attention to the lifeguards, know your surroundings, don’t go on the rocks, don’t go on the sand. I can’t repeat that enough.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility

Latest News

Travelers in Hawaii express frustration after FAA system failure delays flights to continental...
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
Hawaii Life Flight search continues
NTSB: Air ambulance wreckage recovered following deep water search off Maui
Warning-level surf is rolling into north and west shores.
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023)
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023)