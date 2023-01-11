Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far.

Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui.

Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from high surf throughout the day.

On Oahu, Keawaula Beach Park — also known as Yokohama Bay — will be closed due to “extremely high surf and dangerous shoreline conditions.”

Surf of 40 to 50 feet is possible for north shores, which officials warn may periodically overtop coastal roadways.

The public is urged to avoid visiting affected shorelines until the high surf subsides.

