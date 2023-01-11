Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in her Mililani home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect accused beating a 77-year-old woman and throwing her down the stairs of her Mililani home during a violent home invasion.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. Monday on Awiki Street in a neighborhood next to the Mililani Golf Course.

Law enforcement sources say it’s not the only home the suspect is accused of breaking into.

HNN has learned minutes prior to the attack, the suspect is believed to have broken into a home next door.

According to law enforcement sources, the 77-year-old victim was setting her home’s alarm when it alerted her that an upstairs window was open. She went to check and came face-to-face with an intruder.

That’s when the 32-year-old suspect allegedly pushed the woman down the stairs before punching her several times in the face. She still managed to make it outside for help.

When police arrived, they found the man in a bedroom. Sources say officers deployed a Taser during the arrest.

Hearing the story left many neighbors in disbelief.

“It’s shocking,” said neighbor Ann Kakuni. “It’s usually quiet.”

She said the community is made up of a lot of retirees and adds everyone tries to keep an eye out for one another..

“Neighborhood Watch. We have that, too,” said Kakuni.

Honolulu Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said the home invasion appears to be a crime of opportunity.

“A lot of times we’ve heard of cases where these burglars are actually driving up and down the neighborhoods casing out the place,” he said.

Kim advises homeowners to keep their doors and windows locked.

“We’re also encouraging seniors to invest in those emergency bracelets,” Kim said.

“In the event that you’re home and something medical or an emergency like this happens ... you’re able to activate that medical bracelet to notify police.”

Honolulu police say charges against the suspect are pending. Meanwhile, HNN has learned that EMS rushed the woman to the hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, arm and hip. There’s no word on her condition.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.