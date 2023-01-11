Hilo man charged after allegedly attacking woman, sexually assaulting her
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man accused of attacking a woman and sexually assaulting her at Hilo apartment has been charged Tuesday.
Officials said 33-year-old Jacob Kahai is charged with first-degree sex assault.
Authorities said Kahai allegedly attacked a woman and stole her phone at the Val Hala Apartments last Saturday.
A judge has denied a bail reduction and Kahai due back in court on Thursday.
His bail is set at $51,000.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.