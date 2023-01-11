Tributes
Hilo man charged after allegedly attacking woman, sexually assaulting her

Hilo man, 33-year-old Jacob Kahai, charged with sex assault
Hilo man, 33-year-old Jacob Kahai, charged with sex assault(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man accused of attacking a woman and sexually assaulting her at Hilo apartment has been charged Tuesday.

Officials said 33-year-old Jacob Kahai is charged with first-degree sex assault.

Authorities said Kahai allegedly attacked a woman and stole her phone at the Val Hala Apartments last Saturday.

A judge has denied a bail reduction and Kahai due back in court on Thursday.

His bail is set at $51,000.

