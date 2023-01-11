Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Heart screening for athletes

With Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game, experts are looking into heart conditions and athletes.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game, experts are looking at the relation of heart conditions and athletes.

Dr. Jeremy Lum, division chief of cardiology at Hawaii Pacific Health, explains the importance of heart screenings for athletes and the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

