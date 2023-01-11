Tributes
Hawaii’s 2023 Sony Open tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played under strict PGA protocols. Pros playing the full-field events will have to submit to multiple COVID tests.(Courtesy: Sony Open)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the world’s best golfers are getting ready to hit the links on Oahu.

The Sony Open tees off this Thursday at the Waialae Country Club.

The field is headlined by Jordan Spieth, defending champ Hideki Matsuyama, and the odds on favorite to win SungJae Im.

Nearly $8 million is on the line. The winner will take home just under $1.5 million.

This is also the PGA’s first full-field event of the year, with the standard 144 players.

The 2023 Sony Open starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

