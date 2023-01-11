Tributes
Hawaii Island police renew request for help in search for missing woman

Mary Kaniho was reported missing by family in December.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are renewing their request to the public for help finding a missing woman.

Mary Kaniho, 33, was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, police said. Her family reported her missing shortly thereafter.

Kaniho is from Waimea, but Tuesday, police said they received new information she could possibly be in the areas of Puna, specifically Mountain View or Pahoa.

Police believe she is getting around in a silver 2000 Honda Accord four door sedan with the license plates HKC 956.

Tattoos on the right side of her face and neck are identifying factors, police noted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

