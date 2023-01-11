Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Hawaiian Air plane diverted to LAX
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 11, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 11, 2023)
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
Hawaii license plate collector
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933