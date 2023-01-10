You’re not imagining things. That’s vog on Honolulu’s skyline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emissions from the ongoing eruption at Kilauea volcano were being carried over most of the main Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday.

The plume of vog ― or volcanic haze ― was visible over Downtown Honolulu and several other areas.

According to the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard, the eruption at Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea’s summit is emitting 3,560 tonnes of gases per day.

The primary gas is sulfur dioxide, a colorless gas that reacts in the atmosphere and coverts into fine particles that are visible as haze.

The overall light wind flow has shifted from the east-southeast ahead of an approaching cold front drawing more vog over the island chain.

Winds are especially light over the island of Hawaii, where the highest concentrations of vog are forecast for areas north of Kilauea.

A forecast map shows the possible vog plume over the islands. (VMAP Vog Information Dashboard)

The state Department of Health reported that a sensor at the Kamehameha Schools campus in Keaau had an Air Quality Index of 105, indicating air quality that was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Waikoloa had an AQI of 54 while Honolulu had a 53, indicating moderate levels of air pollution.

People with asthma can be affected by sulfur dioxide, with symptoms including coughing, and eye, nose and throat irritation.

The interagency dashboard also says people with cardiovascular disease, older adults, infants and children, and new or expectant mothers can also be affected by vog.

The forecast calls for winds to shift from the north-northeast by late Wednesday, which will push the vog plume southward and away from the smaller islands.

On the island of Hawaii, the vog impact will shift again to areas southwest of Kilauea.

