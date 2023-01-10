Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

Latest News

Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Golden Globes
Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday
HNN
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'