Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the two suspects allegedly fired more than 20 shots and fled in a vehicle.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hunt continues for a pair of gunmen who repeatedly shot a man outside a bar Friday night in the heart of Waikiki.

It’s the latest in a string of violent attacks in the tourist district.

Lewers Street was littered with upwards of 20 shell casings after sources say two men — both armed and wearing black hoodies — opened fire in the crowd just before 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii News Now confirmed through multiple sources that the 25-year-old victim had recently been found not guilty in an attempted murder case. At last check, he was still hospitalized in critical condition.

Meanwhile, it’s been radio silence from the Honolulu Police Department.

Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence

Despite multiple requests for information, officials have not released the suspects’ descriptions. There’s also been nothing on a getaway vehicle or an official motive for the crime.

“You basically left the public hanging for 48 hours. What’s going on,” John McCarthy asked. “There are a lot of questions that need to be answered and should be addressed. This, again, goes towards transparency.”

The retired HPD Deputy Chief says the police department has an obligation to keep the public informed.

“People tend to think the worst. Is it gang related? Is it an organized crime thing? Is it alcohol? Is the place safe to go back to? You know the police have to calm these fears,” said McCarthy. “The police commission really needs to address this because HPDs way of managing these types of things is somewhat archaic.

HNN learned through sources that the victim in Friday’s shooting was actually the suspect in a 2019 attempted murder case where a driver was shot on the H-1 freeway.

In late November, the 25-year-old went to trial. A jury found him not guilty of the crime.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
Honolulu police/generic image.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
Digital Parking Meters
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months

Latest News

The Eddie is one of the biggest surging competitions in the world.
Ahead of massive winter swell, organizers confirm ‘The Eddie’ is set to run Wednesday
Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead...
Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder
A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They’ll be performing in a “Cirque du...
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas