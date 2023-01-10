Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hunt continues for a pair of gunmen who repeatedly shot a man outside a bar Friday night in the heart of Waikiki.

It’s the latest in a string of violent attacks in the tourist district.

Lewers Street was littered with upwards of 20 shell casings after sources say two men — both armed and wearing black hoodies — opened fire in the crowd just before 10:30 p.m.

Hawaii News Now confirmed through multiple sources that the 25-year-old victim had recently been found not guilty in an attempted murder case. At last check, he was still hospitalized in critical condition.

Meanwhile, it’s been radio silence from the Honolulu Police Department.

Despite multiple requests for information, officials have not released the suspects’ descriptions. There’s also been nothing on a getaway vehicle or an official motive for the crime.

“You basically left the public hanging for 48 hours. What’s going on,” John McCarthy asked. “There are a lot of questions that need to be answered and should be addressed. This, again, goes towards transparency.”

The retired HPD Deputy Chief says the police department has an obligation to keep the public informed.

“People tend to think the worst. Is it gang related? Is it an organized crime thing? Is it alcohol? Is the place safe to go back to? You know the police have to calm these fears,” said McCarthy. “The police commission really needs to address this because HPDs way of managing these types of things is somewhat archaic.

HNN learned through sources that the victim in Friday’s shooting was actually the suspect in a 2019 attempted murder case where a driver was shot on the H-1 freeway.

In late November, the 25-year-old went to trial. A jury found him not guilty of the crime.

