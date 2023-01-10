Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips

Four steps to a refresh focus on strategizing and consolidating with your funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new Bank of America study, 80% of Americans plan to set financial resolutions for 2023.

No matter your net worth, or your budget level, managing director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Aashish Matani said it’s important to know your complete financial picture and where every dollar is going.

Matani shared several strategies for getting and staying on track:

Create a financial plan: Put your goals in writing to increase your chances of achieving them and revisit your plan either every year or any time a significant investment decision is made.

Consolidate your finances: Consider streamlining accounts under one institution to make it easier to track your records and spending.

Consolidate your 401K accounts: If you have multiple accounts from previous employers held at different custodians, merge them under one account.

Consult a financial advisor: They can guide you in creating budgets, investment strategies, and a wide array of financial services.

Investor.gov can help you find the right financial planner for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

Latest News

Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Golden Globes
Hollywood's top stars return to Golden Globes, airing on KHNL Tuesday
HNN
Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'