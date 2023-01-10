Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Porch pirate wears women’s underwear as a ‘questionably effective mask,’ police say

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red...
In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A porch pirate in Tulsa was caught on camera Friday wearing what police described as an “unusual and questionably effective mask” – women’s underwear.

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face. He is seen carrying a large package from the front door of a home.

Police said officers recognized the suspect from previous porch pirate cases and identified him as Spencer Gougler.

Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property,...
Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)

Officers found Gougler at his residence, where he eventually was arrested.

Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and grand larceny.

According to jail records, he was released on bond. He is expected in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Aikau: ‘The Eddie’ surf contest canceled due to poor wind conditions
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

Latest News

In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
Traffic is seen as the U.S. Freeway 101 is closed near Montecito, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023....
US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion
Clyde Aikau: ‘The Eddie’ surf contest canceled due to poor wind conditions