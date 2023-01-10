Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eddie is one of the biggest surging competitions in the world.
Organizers: ‘The Eddie’ is a go Wednesday with 50-foot surf in the forecast
Larry Ellison was pulled over for traffic violations on the island he owns
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K....
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case

Latest News

Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder
Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 10, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 10, 2023)
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
Pending lawsuit over vote counting protocols keeps major Maui County Council seat vacant
Pending lawsuit over vote counting protocols keeps major Maui County Council seat vacant
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says