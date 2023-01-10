Tributes
Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is ‘on’ for Wednesday, organizers say

The Eddie is one of the biggest surging competitions in the world.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is “on” for Wednesday as a massive winter swell is projected to roll in, organizers said.

Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, confirmed the news Monday.

Clyde Aikau is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere big wave surf contest on the North Shore.

The National Weather Service is predicting “giant surf” of up to 50 feet could affect north- and west-facing shores Tuesday night through Thursday.

With big-wave season here, surfers gather for ‘Eddie’ opening ceremony

The window for waves began Dec. 14 and runs through March 23.

The contest hasn’t run since 2016.

Waves need to be at least 20 feet for the Eddie to be called on.

