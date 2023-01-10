Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is ‘on’ for Wednesday, organizers say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is “on” for Wednesday as a massive winter swell is projected to roll in, organizers said.

Clyde Aikau, Eddie Aikau’s brother, confirmed the news Monday.

Clyde Aikau is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere big wave surf contest on the North Shore.

The National Weather Service is predicting “giant surf” of up to 50 feet could affect north- and west-facing shores Tuesday night through Thursday.

The window for waves began Dec. 14 and runs through March 23.

The contest hasn’t run since 2016.

Waves need to be at least 20 feet for the Eddie to be called on.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.