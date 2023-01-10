Calling all keiki actors: The live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ is still looking for its Lilo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all keiki who want to become movie stars!
Casting directors are still looking for actors to star in the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch.”
Ohana Casting Group announced a casting call for the remake and said it’s still looking for a young girl to play Lilo.
The casting director, Rachel Whitley Sutton, described the role as a girl who’s about 6 to 8 years old, loves hula, surfing and wildlife — and has a special affinity for all things “gross.”
For more information, send an email here.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.