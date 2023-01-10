Tributes
Calling all keiki actors: The live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ is still looking for its Lilo

Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.(WMC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all keiki who want to become movie stars!

Casting directors are still looking for actors to star in the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch.”

Ohana Casting Group announced a casting call for the remake and said it’s still looking for a young girl to play Lilo.

The casting director, Rachel Whitley Sutton, described the role as a girl who’s about 6 to 8 years old, loves hula, surfing and wildlife — and has a special affinity for all things “gross.”

For more information, send an email here.

