Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night.

According to Hawaii Department of Public Safety officials, the incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the Consolidated Rental Car Facility.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a man in his 20s, for multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities searched the area around the airport for several hours until police were able to locate and arrest the suspect around 8:30 p.m.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or Sheriff dispatch at (808) 586-1352.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.