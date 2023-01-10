Tributes
$50K grant allows for upgrades to a tiny home community in Kapolei

Kama'oku Kauhale
Kama'oku Kauhale
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community designed to help people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness recently underswent some key upgrades.

Kama’oku Kauhale is a collection of tiny 36 tiny homes located in Kapolei. The homes are for formerly homeless individuals, and the money was used to conduct renovations and upgrades.

Nareit Hawaii awarded a $50,000 grant to U.S. Vets to pay for a new kitchen, secure storage spaces, private mailboxes and air conditioners in the shared facilities.

Hawaii’s Governor has been pushing to build more villages like this across the state.

“We feel we can do twelve Kauhale across the state. And they can each be bigger than the next. So that means you can get probably upwards of a thousand people over time revolving through the Kauhale system. If you just look at this property alone, there’s plenty of space to spread out. And we have resources, 15 million dollars already in the budget, plus we are going to ask for another 15 million.”

Green says he hopes to finish the construction of all the communities before the end of his first term.

