With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humpback whales are back in Hawaii waters for the winter season.

Each year, thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaii’s warm waters to mate, give birth and raise their calves.

Seeing them up close and in person is a special thing but can also come with risks to those animals.

If you’re going out on the water, make sure to do your research and book with a responsible tour operator who understands the rules and guidelines in place to keep the whales safe.

Ed Lyman is a resource specialist with the Hawaii Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and says boaters should observe a speed limit of 15 knots during whale season and a distance of 100 yards from whales when you spot them.

If your vessel makes contact, NOAA says it important they know about it. You can also report whales that become entangled in fishing equipment.

”Let us have that role of being the doctor and helping us with our patients,” Lyman said.

“Also, in regard to the entanglements, just taking last season, we were able to free five whales from life threatening entanglements and it really would not have happened without the on-water community helping us out, reporting and calling that NOAA Fisheries hotline.”

That hotline number is 1-888-256-9840.

Lyman says the goal isn’t to punish or cite people whose boats accidentally come into contact with a whale but to learn more about how they can better protect the animals and keep people safe as well.

Meanwhile, for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the whales from land, here on Oahu, one of the best places is out east in the waters between Oahu and Maui. Makapuu Trail is a great place to get a good vantage point.

