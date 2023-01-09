Wahine basketball outscores Cal State Fullerton, 66-53

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine basketball team secured the home victory against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, 66-53.

Sophomore guard Meilani McBee put up a career-high of 22 points.

As a team, the ‘Bows made 12 three-pointers.

In the post-game, the Wahine were honored with a championship ring ceremony, after being crowned Big West champs last season.

The ‘Bows hit the road on Saturday to face Long Beach State.

