State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu

Your top local headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu.

The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii.

The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single, stand-alone sports book and card room with a ten-year license.

He said people from Hawaii are spending a billion dollars each year in Las Vegas.

HNN could not verify that statistic, but Mizuno explains that our state’s economy should benefit from all that gambling.

“If crime is associated with gambling, why is gaming legal in forty-eight states and why are so many Hawaii residents going to Las Vegas, with many taking multiple trips? The people I know who enjoy trips to Las Vegas are mostly kupuna, not criminals. I feel it is important to discuss options to keep local money in the local economy,” Mizuno said.

According to the proposed legislation, customers would only be allowed to enter the sports book and card room after registering with the premises and paying a daily entry fee.

A news conference discussing the bill is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the state Capitol.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

