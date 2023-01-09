Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton in overtime, 79-72

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors faced Cal State Fullerton Saturday night, but could not secure the win in overtime.

The 79-72 loss snaps the ‘Bows seven-game win streak.

Noel Coleman forced overtime with a game-tying three — but the Titans pulled away with 19 points in overtime.

Great fight by the 'Bows to force OT, but UH ultimately drops its first Big West game and has its 7-game win streak snap. Back to the island for a pair of games, starting with Long Beach State next Saturday. #ManaOhana #GoBows pic.twitter.com/s3j2BOHn13 — HAWAII BASKETBALL (@HawaiiMBB) January 8, 2023

The Rainbow Warriors return back home to play Long Beach State on Saturday.

