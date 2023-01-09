Tributes
Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton in overtime, 79-72

(@HawaiiMBB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors faced Cal State Fullerton Saturday night, but could not secure the win in overtime.

The 79-72 loss snaps the ‘Bows seven-game win streak.

Noel Coleman forced overtime with a game-tying three — but the Titans pulled away with 19 points in overtime.

The Rainbow Warriors return back home to play Long Beach State on Saturday.

