Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to Cal State Fullerton in overtime, 79-72
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors faced Cal State Fullerton Saturday night, but could not secure the win in overtime.
The 79-72 loss snaps the ‘Bows seven-game win streak.
Noel Coleman forced overtime with a game-tying three — but the Titans pulled away with 19 points in overtime.
The Rainbow Warriors return back home to play Long Beach State on Saturday.
