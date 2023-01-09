Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
Honolulu police/generic image.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
Digital Parking Meters
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months

Latest News

Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court