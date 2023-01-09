Tributes
Opening statements begin in brutal North Shore kidnapping, murder

Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead...
Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017.(Hawaii News Now)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began on Monday in the murder trial for Telma Boinville, who was found dead in a North Shore home in 2017.

The 16-person jury trial started around 10:15 a.m. before First Circuit Court Judge Rowena Somerville on Monday.

State Prosecutor Scott Bell spoke first for about 20 minutes, laying out to the jury the events that led up to Boinville’s death, making his case as to why the two suspects — Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand — are responsible for her murder.

In his open statement, Bell said Boinville went to a home on the North Shore to clean, but found two burglars inside.

Her daughter, who was outside at the home at the time, was allegedly taken by Brown and was told, “we killed your mom.” She was then tied up and bound, and the suspects fled the home.

The prosecution told the jury Boinville’s daughter was later able to identify the two suspects — after police took them into custody — as the ones who were in the home when her mom went in to clean the house.

William Bagasol, the defense lawyer for Brown, spoke for about 26 minutes, blaming Brown’s then-girlfriend, Hailey Dandurand, for killing Boinville.

He said his client is only guilty of burglary and kidnapping and Dandurand was the one responsible for Thelma death.

The defense told the jury police found Boinville’s personal belongings on the suspect upon arrest in Mililani.

The trial will continue now with witnesses brought by prosecutor and defense.

This story will be updated.

